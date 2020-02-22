Apex Legends, now the map of the Canyon of the Kings: it will remain active a few days

Share it:

As recently promised by the development team, the original Apex Legends map is now available again within the battle royale signed by the Titanfall authors.

Through a twitter published on the game's official Twitter account, Respawn Entertainment confirms the return of The Canyon of the Kings (Kings Canyon). The map returns directly from Apex Legends Season 1, to allow players to resume venturing within its boundaries. Users can from now have access to the content, which will however remain available in-game only for a limited period of time.

The Canyon of the Kings is in fact destined to abandon the battle royale again in a few days: players can take advantage of its reintegration up to Monday 24 February. So far, a precise time has not been specified from which the map will no longer be accessible. For the entire duration of the event, the Legends who are not interested in exploring the lands of the Canyon of the Kings can without problems continue to devote themselves to Borders of the World (World's Edge). The two maps will both remain accessible.

Recently, the Respawn game celebrated its second anniversary, announcing that the central element of the Year 2 of Apex Legends will be the will to continue to innovate.