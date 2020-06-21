Apex Legends: new event, crossplay support and Steam and Switch versions

Share it:

EA Play has opened with a lot of updates on the news that will involve Apex Legends, the free to play battle royale of Respawn Entertainment.

The game is in fact preparing to land on Steam is Nintendo Switch, platforms where thanks to cross-play you will be able to play together with PlayStation 4 and Xbox One users. The arrival of the game on Steam should not be long in coming, instead the Nintendo Switch version and cross-play will not arrive before the next autumn.

The news did not end here, however, since the game is preparing to welcome the event of mid Season 5, which is called Lost Treasure and seems to be entirely dedicated to Crypto, which will receive a new area in King's Canyon. As usual the event will include many exclusive skins to buy and numerous contents to unlock through the completion of free challenges. The Family Heirloom, which will be obtained by purchasing all the contents of the event, is this time of Mirage and consists of a sort of Oscar statuette with which to violently hit the opponents. Among the news there is also the mode Armed & Dangerous Evolved, which removes all respawn stations and forces players to use a new consumable item to bring their fallen comrades back into play.

The event will start on Tuesday 23 June at 19:00 and is expected to last approximately two weeks.