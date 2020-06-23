Apex Legends: new buff coming for one of the most loved characters

Share it:

With the growing number of Battle Royale conquering the market, developers need to make sure that their title remains attractive in this increasingly competitive and crowded landscape. How? Always supporting the game with new content and balances, listening to the requests of its audience.

One of the fans' favorite games is definitely Apex Legends, which is about to introduce a new buff to one of the most loved characters: Lifeline. Support will be given the opportunity to do relive two teammates shot down simultaneously, a not indifferent advantage.

This new feature was recently seen during EA Play, but was officially confirmed by the game's Director Design on Twitter. A user asked the insider: "Will Lifeline revive two downed teammates simultaneously?"The answer was certainly not long in coming and Jason McCord replied with a simple but effective:"Yup!"How will this be possible? By deploying your drone, the little robot will go to the aid of a companion, while the player will be able to revive the other manually.

Balancing, especially in such a game, is extremely important and developers have this aspect very much at heart. According to a recent analysis, Wraith shows a usage rate of 27%, a fact that speaks clearly: he is the most popular hero of any other character, followed by Pathfinder and Lifeline, who occupy the second and third place on the podium of the "favorites".

This is not the only adjustment coming in the update that will arrive tomorrow, June 23 2020, another character is also under the developers' sights, Octane. The latter, according to McCord, "will receive some love."