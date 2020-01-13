Apex Legends: meteors on Capitol City, is this a Season 4 teaser?

Share it:

Except for the various Apex Legends limited-time events, there is still no news on the content coming in the Respawn Entertainment battle royale at the debut of the Season 4, whose release should take place in a few weeks. However, it seems that something very strange is happening to Capitol City.

Wandering around the big city on the map Borders of the World, some players have indeed spotted some mysterious meteors. Initially it was assumed that it was simply a bug in the game but, carefully analyzing the phenomenon and the care with which the falling bodies were made, it seemed clear that it was a sort of event at stake that could have connections with the upcoming fourth season. It is still early to think about what is going to happen, but it is not to be excluded that larger meteors are arriving that could raze one or more points of interest on the map, so as to allow developers to introduce new areas of game.

Waiting to find out what the heroes, weapons and other news coming with Season 4 will be, we remind you that from tomorrow at 19:00 the Apex Legends Grand Soirée Arcade event will start, during which you can return to the Canyon of the Kings and try the new timed mode with a third person camera.