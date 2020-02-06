Apex Legends: Guide to the use of Revenant, skills, tricks and strategies

Share it:

Finally Season 4 of Apex Legends is available for all players in the battle royale of Respawn Entertainment. In this mini-guide we will talk about the skills and characteristics of Revenant, explaining how to make the most of them to win.

Revenant is the new Legend introduced with the Season 4 of Apex Legends. He was the deadliest hired assassin of the Mercenary Commission. When he looked at himself he saw the face of a man, unaware of what they had done to him. But time changes everything, and a programming error has left the truth to surface: Hammond Robotics and the Commission had transformed it into a killing machine at its service, a ruthless creature made of steel and pieces of meat.

Now this war machine will be in your hands. Let's see how to make the most of it.

Revenant skill

Below we list Revenant's skills:

Silence (tactical ability): Launches a device that deals damage and blocks enemy skills for 10 seconds.

(passive ability): Walk faster while staying lowered and can climb higher.

(ultimate ability): Activate a Totem that temporarily protects the user from death. Instead of dying or KOing, you will return to the Totem.

How does all this translate into practical terms? To begin, Revenant can sneak up on enemies while crouching, keeping a low profile. The ability to climb higher allows him to take enemies aback on top of a building, while they will be busy monitoring the most obvious entry points.

Silence it does not have a large range (about 3 meters), but on the other hand the hit enemies will be unable to react using their skills (in addition to receiving damage). The Death Totem it is the real trump card, as it allows a team to invade an enemy position without fear of being rejected. But remember that you can only use the Totem once, and that you will be reborn with a single HP.

Revenant low profile will take additional damage when hit, so always pay attention to the weapons your enemies are brandishing.

Tips and strategies for using Revenant

The passive ability of Revenant allows you to move at normal speed while crouching, which is why you can catch enemies more easily. Use this ability together with the possibility of running on the walls faster and jumping higher, in order to catch opponents from all directions by surprise.

Hit someone with Silence it will deprive him of his skills for 10 seconds, giving you and your team some time to bridge the gap. Enterprising Revenants will want to use it both when a team is vulnerable to an assault, and to block a single player from running. The skill has a 25 second timer, so we recommend you use it only when you are sure you are hitting the target.

The Death Totem it is very powerful, but always remember its limitations. First, your team must interact with the Totem to receive the buff. Secondly, once "shot down", the player is reborn in the Totem position and with only one HP. Also, when someone is revived the Totem is spent and you will not be able to continue using it until it is gone. This makes the Totem of Death an excellent skill for ambushing and risky thrusts, but to be used with the right care. The only HP you come in with implies that you will need to have your stim and medipack ready for use.

Remember to place the Totem in a favorable position, keeping it close enough to guarantee yourself or a teammate a safe haven to heal and return to combat.

Finally, as regards the low profile of Revenant, make sure not to expose yourself too much to snipers and opponents equipped with shotguns, since otherwise you would risk falling under enemy fire easily.

Speaking of the other innovations introduced with the Season 4 of Apex Legends, remember that Respawn Entertainment has released a trailer on the changes made to the map.