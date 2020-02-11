Apex Legends: Guide to the best Weapons of Season 4

Share it:

After explaining how to use Revenant's skills, in this mini-guide of Apex Legends let's talk about best weapons to be used during the Season 4 of the battle royale of Respawn Entertainment.

Among the news of Season 4 of Apex Legends we find Sentinel, a new sniper rifle that players won't want to miss out on to take advantage of. In general, the overall balance of the firing ports also changed. For this reason, we have decided to catalog below the best weapons for each category available in Season 4 of Apex Legends.

Best assault rifle: R-301

If you are looking for a versatile assault rifle, the R-301 remains the best option available. It is very effective both from near and from medium distance, and has a range large enough not to make you want a sniper rifle too soon. It maintains good accuracy even when shooting without aiming (hipfire), and becomes lethal when you manage to hit the target.

Best shotgun: Mastiff

Mastiff is the best shotgun of Apex Legends, as well as one of the most powerful fire mouths ever. Being a special weapon, it will be almost impossible to obtain in the early stages of the game. Keep him as a joker in the closing stages of the match, taking advantage of his remarkable ability to deal damage to eliminate the most insidious threats. Aiming for the head, then, no one will escape.

Best gun: Wingman

The Wingman still remains the most powerful gun in the game. Net of a rather slow rate of fire, this gunshot mouth can count on one unmatched power. In firm and expert hands, with the right dose of precision, it can become the nightmare of every enemy.

Best submachine gun: Prowler

Although the R-99 and Alternator can boast good firing speeds, both SMG submachine guns pale in front of the Prowler. The recoil of the Prowler is not the best, but in return his I shoot 5 shots it is incredibly powerful, regardless of the target's distance. The damage dealt is also excellent, particularly for players who are not very good at dealing headshots.

Best machine gun: L-Star

Until last season the best LMG machine gun was the Spitfire. With the arrival of Season 4, however, this title belongs to the L-Star machine gun. Its ability to deal damage to one very high speed puts it one step above all other weapons in the category. Do not miss the opportunity to exploit it to your advantage, especially when you need great rapidity of fire.

Best Sniper Rifle: Sentinel

The best sniper palm could only go to Sentinel, the new sniper rifle introduced with Season 4 of Apex Legends. What makes it special is its ability that allows you to consume a shield battery to explode a even more devastating blow. A risky move that, played in the right way, can turn the tide of a game. Alternatively, if you don't feel like taking advantage of this feature, the Kraber remains an excellent sniper rifle to use instead of the Sentinel.