Apex Legends: EA confirms the arrival in China in 2020 and the development of the mobile version

Coinciding with the presentation of the company's latest financial results, representatives of Electronic Arts reiterated the company's willingness to bring Apex Legends, the famous battle royale of Respawn, to China and on mobile systems in 2020.

Interviewed in this regard by the journalists of WCCFtech, a EA spokesperson he clearly explained that "to bring a game like Apex Legends to China you must be able to count on a partner and we, as we have shown in the latest financial report, are going in this direction and we are very excited about the opportunities offered by this collaboration".

Again according to the representative of Electronic Arts, the alliance with this unspecified actor of theAsian gaming industry "It is also helping us develop Apex Legends for mobile systems, but we will share more details on the global release of the app when we know more about the development timings".

The relaunch of Apex Legends in a boundless market like the Chinese one, but also with the arrival of the app on iOS and Android mobile systems, it could provide the Respawn battle royale with all the tools to compete with the other blockbusters in the sector, carving out its own space of visibility in a market that includes stocks like Fortnite, PUBG, call of Duty (and its Mobile version) and the phenomenon of the moment, Escape from Tarkov. In the meantime, have you already taken a look at the Apex Legends Season 4 launch trailer?