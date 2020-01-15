Apex Legends: Does the latest patch contain clues to the weapon coming with Season 4?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During the late afternoon Apex Legends updated itself on PC and console to welcome the last limited-time event of the third season, which takes the name of Grand Soirée and features the funny Pathfinder. By carefully analyzing the changelog, someone claims to have discovered an interesting clue about Season 4.

Among the main novelties of the last patch there is in fact the removal of a particular accessory that allows to increase the maximum number of bullets present in the magazine of energy weapons such as the assault rifle Havoc, the sniper rifle Tiple-Take and the Leggera machine gun Devotion. According to some fans, this choice by the developers is nothing more than the first step towards the introduction of the Volt the Season 4 debut in a few weeks. For those who do not know what we are talking about, the Volt is a submachine gun already seen in Titanfall 2 and considered one of the best weapons in the game because of its precision when shooting without aiming. With the addition of an extended magazine, this particular weapon could become excessively strong and it is likely that Respawn Entertainment has previously removed this accessory to prevent the game from becoming unbalanced with the introduction of the new weapon.

Waiting to discover other news on the battle royale, we remind you that mysterious meteors are falling on the Capitol City of Apex Legends and, according to some users, this event may have some connection with Season 4. In the meantime, you can try the game mode in third person and return to the Canyon of the Kings thanks to the limited-time rotation of the Grand Soirée event.