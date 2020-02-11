Apex Legends details the event Valentine's Appointment

Share it:

Keeping your distance relationship alive is going to be easy this week if you share with your partner the passion for legends, loot and the Canyon of the Kings, because Apex Legends He has presented his Valentine's event and will be active all week.

Between February 11 and 18 the game will once again allow for duo games and will offer rewards to those who are playing throughout this week. The details are as follows:

Sasapland in to pick up your Valentine 2020 badge

The duos return for a limited time

XP XP Booster Form a patrol with colleagues and receive double XP (maximum 20,000 per day)

Returning Valentine's items and brand new ones 2 new weapons amulets from Pathfinder and Nessy Last year's objects "Going through the heart" for the DMR Longbow and the "Love for the game" flag frame return with discount



In the image you can see what days the different Valentine's cosmetics will be active in the game store. They can be acquired with the internal currency that is obtained simply by playing, so it is not necessary to invest real money in them.

Currently the Respawn Entertainment game is in the newly released Season 4, which has presented Revenant as a new legend. Since the premiere of the character it is not possible to find a game in which he is not present in each patrol because of how useful his skills are.

Among his passive abilities is the ability to move faster crouched and climb higher than other legends. His Silence ability allows him to block all other characters' abilities and deal damage. His definitive totem is death and allows him to launch himself in the middle of an unequal combat without fear of death, because instead of falling down he returns to the place where he placed the totem to recover and return to battle.