Apex Legends as Fortnite: third person view available for a short time!

The Apex Legends Grand Soirée event has come to life: Respawn Entertainment has been entertaining battle royale players for several days with limited-time game modes in which to complete challenges and unlock rewards.

The currently active mode is undoubtedly worthy of attention: thanks to it, it is possible play in the third person! This is a decidedly unprecedented opportunity for Apex Legends, which is basically a first person shooter. In some ways, in this way Respawn Entertainment's battle royale approaches its biggest rival, Fortnite!

If you are curious to find out what it's like to play Apex Legends in first person, you can see the opening gameplay video or the promotional clip attached below. This limited time mode will be active until January 20, when it will be replaced by "Always be closing", whose rules have not yet been revealed. The Grand Soirée event will instead continue until January 28, inviting you to complete the challenges to receive Arcade points to spend on the purchase of elegant cosmetic items in art deco style.