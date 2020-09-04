Apex Legends: Armor returns to pre-Season 6 levels, but the Evo system remains

Share it:

Not only the new Rampart Legend, the Battle Pass 6 and the new Volta energy machine gun … Season 6 of Apex Legends also introduced other innovations, such as a revamped armor system.

With the debut of the new season, all armor in the game have become Evo shields, or protections that evolve during the game (from white to blue, to purple and red) inflicting damage to enemies. Based on some internal evidence (the testers reached the red shield very often), Respawn also made the decision to de-power all armor reducing HP by 25.

In recent weeks, however, this choice has not met the favor of the players, as the reduction of the life points of all the armor has done nothing but decrease the time-to-kill. With today’s September 3 patch, therefore, the developers have restored the HP of the armor to pre-Season 6 values, thus increasing them by 25 points. The Evo shield system, on the other hand, is untouched, and is here to stay.

What do you think of this decision? Today’s update has also intervened on other aspects of the game, solving several crash problems, fixing bugs in the audio and some malfunctions of the skills of the Legends. All the details can be found on the official Apex Legends website.