Apex Legends and cross-play: that's why you won't have to fear PC players

In addition to arriving on Nintendo Switch, by the end of 2020 Apex Legends will also receive support for Cross-Play, a much sought-after feature that will break the boundaries between the platforms allowing users to play together regardless of the device they own.
A certain fringe of console users, in any case, does not seem to be excited at the idea of facing PC players who, armed with a mouse and keyboard, they are on average faster and more accurate. The different control system could make a difference in a first person shooter like Apex Legends, though in this case no need to worry too much.
The reason? Explained it to us on Software Engineer Respawn Entertainment Jake Smullin in a video on TikTok: "I want to clarify one thing about cross-play. You will only end up in PC lobbies if you host a team PC player. I've seen many console players worried about it, but they shouldn't be. Everyone should be excited. ".
Respawn Entertaiment is therefore developing a matchmaking system which it will not pair console players with PC players, unless the former host a second-class member of their team. Are you happy with this choice? Before greeting you, we point out that Apex Legends items are available for free for PlayStation Plus subscribers.
