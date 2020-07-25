Apex Legends, accusations of Crunch Time cause Coronavirus: the developers answer

Share it:

A post that appeared on Glassdoor quickly attracted the attention of the gaming community active on Reddit, which returned to discuss the long-standing problem of Crunch Time.

The message, published by an alleged home developer Respawn, accuses the software house of having handled the emergency inadequately Coronavirus as part of the programming of Apex Legends support activities. According to the latter, the transition to smart working it would have taken place in an inadequate and chaotic manner, with conflicting indications to the employees, who would have been asked to take care of themselves without offering availability in terms of expansion of development times.

To the accusations spread by this anonymous post, some members of the Apex Legends team wanted to reply on Reddit. Among these, in particular, Chad Grenier, Game Director of the battle royale. The latter listed some of the extraordinary measures taken by management to cope with the emergency, including paid work breaks in case of physical or psychological discomfort or the need to deal with other people in difficulty, reimbursements for the purchase of material necessary for work from home, contributions for increases of bills related to electricity consumption or internet connection. Grenier also highlights the effort to maintain effective contacts between the various team members even in a complex situation, so as to identify any problems and modify the calendars accordingly. In this sense, the Director recalls how Apex Legends Season 5 was for example postponed for a few weeks.

Waiting for any replies from Respawn, we remember that Apex Legends will soon arrive also on mobile devices, while Season 6 of the battle royale is awaited.