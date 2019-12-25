Apex Legends: a user has reached Level 500, here are his incredible statistics

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Almost a year after the opening of the Apex Legends servers, the competitive scene of the free battle royale of Respawn and EA celebrates "Crust", the first pro player to reach Level 500.

Since the launch of the update that raised the Apex Legends level cap from 100 to 500, the multiplayer shooter enthusiast has been working to acquire the Apex levels of his alter-ego in the fastest possible way, all to be able to be the first player in the world to touch the new XP point threshold of the Electronic Arts title.

In communicating that Level 500 has been achieved, Crust also shows us the summary screen of his game statistics, which shows not only the incredible number of hours spent within the sci-fi universe of Apex Legends but also, and above all, its undeniable skill.

In the 4,350 games played since the launch of the title, in fact, the user has been able to emerge victorious in 1,300. In addition to the curious detail of the "digital pin" of the banner that testifies to the unlocking of Level 500, the summary sheet of Crust's statistics shows the monstrous number of ingame kills carried out (more than 14,000, of which more than 6,000 as the designated Leader of the lobby) and the consecutive kills within the same game. Who knows if we'll see Crust in the Global Series finals with a $ 3 million prize pool?