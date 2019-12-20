Apex Legends: a leak reveals the arrival of interesting modifications to armor

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A few days after the debut in Apex Legends of the Christmas event with lots of free rewards and a new timed mode, the dataminer have found some references to the possible changes that could soon affect the breastplates.

The leak in question speaks in fact of the possibility of understanding without necessarily having to shoot the enemy which armor type she is wearing, so she can decide whether to flee or continue to fight even faster. You will certainly have come across an enemy with a much rarer armor than yours and die, so you can easily guess how such a change could have a decisive impact on the gameplay of the Respawn Entertainment battle royale.

Unfortunately it is not clear if and when this change will be officially introduced in the first person shooter and it is likely that players will have to wait until the debut of Season 4, which should take place between January and February 2020.

Did you know that support for third-person viewing in Apex Legends is coming soon? We also remind you that EA and Respawn have unveiled the Global Series of Apex Legends with a $ 3 million prize pool.