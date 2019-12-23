Ape Out free on Epic Games Store

Share it:

We're getting closer to Christmas and the Epic Games Store She is still dressed in red, ready to throw a lot of free games through the fireplace of her digital store. The case is that we continue with the promotion of 12 days, 12 games. And today the free game is Ape Out. The fifth title given so far.

You will know it by far, but remember that in order to get this game and the rest of the free titles of the promotion, all you have to have is an Epic Games Store account (which is also free). Something that can be done from the website itself, without even downloading the launcher.

As for Ape Out, it is a smash 'em up stylized, colorful and wild intensity. The game puts us in a primary escape full of rhythmic violence and frenetic jazz. We are a primate who must use his captors as weapons and shields to crush everyone on his way to freedom. The game is very arcade and the levels are generated procedurally.

In fact, beyond an even more minimalist graphic style, the similarities of the game with other indie titles such as Hotline Miami are more than recognizable. In any case, keep in mind that this title will only be available on the Epic platform until tomorrow, December 24, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. At that time it will be replaced by the next free promotion game.

On the other hand, we remind you that the winter sales of the Epic Games Store have already begun. Here you can see a selection of the best offers.

Source: Epic Games Store