Anya Taylor Joy talks about 'The New Mutants'

The last movie of the 'X-Men', 'The New Mutants'It seems that it will finally hit theaters next April after a two-year delay from its initial release date. It is assumed that new scenes should have been made in subsequent filming, something that never came true and that joined with the acquisition of Fox by Disney, which delayed everything much more. Now, one of its protagonists, Anya Taylor Joy, just talked about this controversial project.

Talking with Screen rant, the actress who gives life to Illyana Rasputin, AKA Magik, has commented new data on the filming of this film, which defines as "great, very funny", especially for having "had the opportunity to do different stunts on him". One of the things that more Joy has liked it has been learning to use the sword, which defines as "Really great, it had a lot of different swords, which lit up, some really heavy, some lighter, rubber, it just has been wonderful."

Further, the actress plays a young Russian, recognizing that at the beginning I was a little "worried about the accent", which finally managed to overcome. "Illyana has been in the United States for 10 years, so she has a Russian twist, but you can understand her well. I love St. Petersburg, so I was really excited to do it and to have the chance to be a cheeky Russian woman who didn't He cares nothing, I thought it was great. "

The interpreter has also recognized the medium that was especially excited to get this role because his brother is a big fan of comics, so nothing else to know that would be in the movie entered "In a comic book store and I read all about Magik, I was very excited, and I think Josh has done an amazing job of making sure fans don't get disappointed. It's a very interesting mix, but he's a Super Fan of these comics. , so it’s great to have someone with such deep respect for these characters as a director. "