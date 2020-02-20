 Anya Taylor-Joy has already seen The New Mutants and the director is happy with the movie

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Three weeks ago the director Josh Boone revealed on his Instagram account that the usual screening of the film occurred "The New Mutants" for the main cast of the movie. Now, some time later, we get the first reactions of that projection from the mouth of the actress Anya Taylor-Joy, who plays Illyana Rasputin / Magik in the film.

The actress confirms what we know, that she has already seen the final cut of the film, and notes that Boone is happy with the final product. On the other hand, she is more overwhelmed by the situation, the large number of premieres she has this year, and the fact that this was a film filmed three years ago but will not reach the big screen until April 3 .

I have seen the final cut of the film, which was very nice because Josh is very happy with it and it was very nice to reunite the band again. It felt like this imaginary friend that you keep telling people that it is real but that other people have not seen it yet, and now I am in plan, ‘No, I told you! It's something real ’. I don't really know how to feel about many things right now. I have five movies that will come out this year and I'm just trying to eat my vegetables and go to sleep and take care of myself.

Next to this it is confirmed that the composer Mark Snow is responsible for making the film's soundtrack. Snow worked on the soundtrack of the series "Smallville" but he is mostly known for his work with the franchise Experient-X.

Via information | Collider | Film Music Reporter