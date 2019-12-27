Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan talk about Yennefer and Ciri

Share it:

'The Witcher', the new Netflix series, is one of the big bets of the streaming service to take over the power of the fantastic genre, to the 'Game of Thrones'. Starring Henry Cavill, it opens today December 20 around the world and we had the opportunity to chat with two of the protagonists of the series: Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan.

The young actresses play Yennefer and Ciri respectively. Ciri is Cintra's princess, a character "with two faces" (something that they already made clear to us with the promotional posters since, in a first poster, we were shown the character taking out all the inner rage while, in the other poster, he showed his softer and tender side with a face of innocence that hides under a hooded cape.

Freya allan He talks about what he likes most about his character and is clearly "the personality of the character. His voice."

While, Anya Chalotra plays Yennefer, sorceress and love interest of Geralt, and that has an incredible bow and transformation throughout this first season. Yennefer's character is strong, and he also has his own voice, but Chalotra highlights her sensitivity, especially because of what the character has had to suffer, as we see at the beginning of the series.



The series has been produced by Netflix and is now available on the streaming service, with Henry Cavill as the protagonist, playing Geralt de Rivia.