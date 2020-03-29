Anuel AA attacks against reggaeton players; he doesn't want friends in the industry he says

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Reggaeton player AA Anuel lashes out against reggaeton players, makes it clear that he does not want friends in the industry and after his statements causes controversy in the urban genre.

Anuel AA, sentimental partner of the also reggaeton singer, Karol G, strongly criticizes her fellow artists and says that very few reggaetonists are really her friends.

To some of the reggaeton players, Anuel AA calls them "fools and hypocrites", he writes himself on Instagram.

In his personal Instagram account, the famous artist lights "the wick" by speaking loudly about who his friends are from afar and who, in fact, from the heart, regarding the world of singers in the urban genre.

screenshot AA Anuel Instagram histories



It may interest you: Laura Zapata insults Senator de Morena again

Anuel AA is emphatic when declaring that she does not want to have friends in the music industry, since she considers them strange, silly and hypocritical.

Daddy Yankee, Nicky Jam, Farruko, Ñengo, J Balvin, Yandel and Residente, among others, are considered sincere friends by AA Anuel.

I got tired of the masks, do not stick to where I am anywhere you see me, seriously others unless we have business or something. Seriously, if I'm not going to catch a bad vibe from one. ”

You may also be interested: Coronavirus in Mexico daily

Anuel AA remembers the days he was in prison

Anuel AA respects quarantine due to the COVID-19 coronavirus and recently, through a tweet, evoked her past, when she was in prison.

Everybody despairs, I lock up the quarantine and I put my prison experience into practice by staying calm, "Anuel wrote on Twitter.

According to press reports, Anuel AA, originally from Carolina, Puerto Rico, United States, was arrested in April 2016 in Puerto Rico when he was leaving a nightclub with friends.

The Peruvian newspaper El Comercio indicated that he was accused of illicit possession of a firearm by seizing three pistols, one stolen, nine loaders and 152 ammunition.

Anuel AA became known in music from 2010, when he was part of the duet Anuel & Casper. In 2011 she launched as a soloist and gradually stood out with songs like No se enaora, No love, Pronto volveré and Esclavo de tu cuerpo.