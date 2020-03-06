Anuel AA and Shakira premiere the video I like it with great success

Share it:

The wait is over and the fans of Anuel AA and Shakira are ecstatic because a few minutes ago they released the video I like, where both artists collaborated causing all kinds of sensation among netizens who were crying out for that release.

The story begins in a train where the interpreters seem to embody a couple with certain differences because the lyrics of the song are more than evident, in addition to presenting a calm rhythm.

As if that were not enough in the video, colors abound in addition to the various changes of look that Shakira presented, who looked spectacular, meanwhile Anuel was seen with his striking jackets with which he wastes extravagance.

So far the video has more than 200 thousand views and several comments of all kinds where they let them know that they liked the video.

"Shakira is one of the few artists that endures with the passage of time," "Anuel has to do everything Shak says and you can watch the whole video," "It surprises me how" Urban Shakira has become, "the writers wrote. users.