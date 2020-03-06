TV Shows

Anuel AA and Shakira premiere the video I like it with great success

March 6, 2020
Edie Perez
The wait is over and the fans of Anuel AA and Shakira are ecstatic because a few minutes ago they released the video I like, where both artists collaborated causing all kinds of sensation among netizens who were crying out for that release.

The story begins in a train where the interpreters seem to embody a couple with certain differences because the lyrics of the song are more than evident, in addition to presenting a calm rhythm.

As if that were not enough in the video, colors abound in addition to the various changes of look that Shakira presented, who looked spectacular, meanwhile Anuel was seen with his striking jackets with which he wastes extravagance.

So far the video has more than 200 thousand views and several comments of all kinds where they let them know that they liked the video.

"Shakira is one of the few artists that endures with the passage of time," "Anuel has to do everything Shak says and you can watch the whole video," "It surprises me how" Urban Shakira has become, "the writers wrote. users.

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

