Antony Starr shows us an alternate Patriot in the behind-the-scenes photos from The Boys

Before the arrival of the sixth episode of The Boys on Amazon Prime Video, the actor who plays Homelander, Anthony Starr, wanted to share old photos from the set of the show starring Il Patriota on Instagram.

The character that the audience of The Boys loves to hate, Homelander (we call The Patriot) is the protagonist of this Instagram throwback shared by his own interpreter.

To promote the release of the new episode of the series on the Amazon streaming platform, Starr pulled out a real #ricaccione, showing us shots of the first time he wore the suit. Homelander.

“I just found these shots of 2018, dating back to the first fitting of the costume in its final version. It took about six months to arrive at this result. It was truly amazing to follow his making process. Think how far we’ve come … Four costumes gone, and more to come !!“he writes in the caption, before reminding everyone of the new unmissable weekly appointment”PS One sleep and then the sixth episode @theboystv @amazonprimevideo #theboystv #homelander“.

At first glance, it would almost seem like you are looking at photos of a Starr stand-in (all because of the hair!), Don’t you think?

