Antonio Banderas was going to be the villain protagonist of the sequel to ‘The new mutants’

March 23, 2020
It is one of the projects that has turned the most in recent years. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Josh Boone, director of ‘The new mutants’reveals the initial plans he had with the film, including a sequel starring Antonio Banderas. “Our idea for the end of the film was to present the villain who is the protagonist of the next one. We had even chosen the actor. But because of the merger (of Disney with Fox) and the fact that Marvel now owns the X-Men and is going to do with them as it sees fit, there was no point in shooting it. ” In fact, Boone and screenwriter Knate Lee had planned a trilogy for which they even went so far as to create their own PDF comics.

Banderas, who shoots the film 'Official Competition' with Penélope Cruz, was going to play Emmanuel da Costa, father of Roberto / Sunspot (Henry Zaga), in the post-credit scene of the film, which its creators define as a cross between ' Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors' and 'Someone Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest'. A perfect hook to join with ‘New Mutants: Brazil’, which was to be the second installment of the saga, which was to be shot in the country that gives it its title and was to revolve around Roberto's journey to protect his mother, threatened by Da Costa to protect his commercial interests.

After many changes – at first it was going to be released in April 2018 -, 'The new mutants', Marvel's first foray into terror with a cast led by Anya-Taylor Joy (' Glass'), Maisie Williams (' Game of Thrones') and Charlie Heaton ('Stranger Things'), will hit theaters on April 8, coronavirus via.

