 Antonio Banderas was going to be the sequel to The New Mutants, in addition to the characters Karma and Warlock

These days you are getting many details of the movie "The New Mutants", and especially statements of the director Josh Boone. On this occasion we do not talk about what we will see in the movie, but about what was raised to see if this movie worked well in cinemas, when its premiere in theaters was planned for 2018.

The filmmaker has confirmed that there were plans at the time to shoot an additional scene that sowed the road to a sequel. Recall that long ago it was said that Antonio Banderas was going to shoot scenes for the film taking advantage of the return to the shooting, to place him as a future villain (it was rumored that as Mr. Sinister). Boone confirms that they planned to shoot scenes with Banderas to appear in the next movie.

It was intentional that we not roll it. We had always planned to have an add-on at the end of the movie to present to the villain for the next movie. We even had a cast of actors, but because of the merger and because Marvel owns X-Men now and is going to do its thing, there was no reason to shoot it.

Boone confirms that Antonio Banderas was going to appear in that addition that was going to be made in the movie, but not as Mr. Sinister, but as Emmanuel da Costa, father of Roberto de Zaga, that is, of Sunspot. The filmmaker specifically mentions the Emmanuel's connection to the Hellfire Club in the comics, in which Roberto travels to Brazil with the New Mutants to meet his mother archaeologist, whom Emmanuel is trying to kill for his own business interests. In fact, Boone confirms that Brazil was going to be a filming location for the sequel.

We always intended to do ‘New Mutants: Brazil’ Like the second movie.

At the time it was also said that Warlock appeared in the original script of "The New Mutants". Boone confirms that the character was planned to appear in the sequel alongside Karma, who has the ability to mentally possess other beings. In fact he explains that they are characters that were raised for the first film, but in the end they discarded them because they did not finish fitting

Karma was always going to be the villain in the second movie which would be absorbed by the group at the end. We had always wanted to put Karma and Warlock in the second when we couldn't do it in the first. We wanted that initial basic equipment (for the first movie). We could not change Illyana. We felt there was no reason to make (the movie) if we could not give life to that character in the first. Change for someone like Magma. I don't think it fits very well in the type of movie we were going to do. I already have Bobby. We tried to make a team that made sense.

