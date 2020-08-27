Antonio Banderas, the Spanish star is cured of Coronavirus

Share it:

The Spanish star Antonio Banderas, Oscar nominee for Pedro Almodovar’s Dolor y Gloria, has publicly announced that he has been cured of Coronavirus. Banderas a few weeks ago announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 and has now intervened again on his account to announce complete recovery.

“After 21 days of rigorous confinement I can say today that I have overcome the COVID-19 infection. I am cured. My thoughts go out to those who were not as lucky as me and to those who suffered more than me. I wish you much strength too. to those who are still in the middle of the battle “ tweeted Banderas.

On August 10, Banderas announced to fans that he was a result positive for Coronavirus:“I want to make public that today, August 10, I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday in quarantine, having tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, caused by the Coronavirus. I would like to add that I feel particularly good, just a little more tired than usual, and I am confident that I will recover as soon as possible following the medical instructions that I hope will allow me to overcome the period of contagion that I am suffering and that is affecting so many people around the planet “.

In July Banderas sold his luxury Manhattan home, just weeks before announcing that he was ill; on social media Antonio Banderas declared that he had contracted the Coronavirus himself on his birthday.