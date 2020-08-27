Entertainment

Antonio Banderas, the Spanish star is cured of Coronavirus

August 26, 2020
Lisa Durant
The Spanish star Antonio Banderas, Oscar nominee for Pedro Almodovar’s Dolor y Gloria, has publicly announced that he has been cured of Coronavirus. Banderas a few weeks ago announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 and has now intervened again on his account to announce complete recovery.

“After 21 days of rigorous confinement I can say today that I have overcome the COVID-19 infection. I am cured. My thoughts go out to those who were not as lucky as me and to those who suffered more than me. I wish you much strength too. to those who are still in the middle of the battle “ tweeted Banderas.

On August 10, Banderas announced to fans that he was a result positive for Coronavirus:“I want to make public that today, August 10, I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday in quarantine, having tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, caused by the Coronavirus. I would like to add that I feel particularly good, just a little more tired than usual, and I am confident that I will recover as soon as possible following the medical instructions that I hope will allow me to overcome the period of contagion that I am suffering and that is affecting so many people around the planet “.
In July Banderas sold his luxury Manhattan home, just weeks before announcing that he was ill; on social media Antonio Banderas declared that he had contracted the Coronavirus himself on his birthday.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

