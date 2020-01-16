         Antonio Banderas, "person of color", illustrates the absurd obsession of the United States with the race

Entertainment

January 16, 2020
Maria Rivera
One more year, the presence of women or people of color among the Oscar nominees is again residual. The issue has been the subject of controversy among American cultural and journalistic circles for a few years. The white and masculine character of the awards contrasts with a mostly diverse society, where ideas about "representativeness" push hard.

No one of color in the room, then? Not so fast. Antonio Banderas is nominated.

"Person of color". A tweet from Deadline, one of Hollywood's most followed publications, opened the ban: "Only two people of color have been nominated in the main categories of interpretation, while women have been removed from the best direction." What two people? Cynthia Erivo, African American nominated for Harriet… and Antonio Banderas. By pure elimination.


It is black? The thesis had little route among the American media, to the point that Deadline deleted the publication, but quickly jumped to Spain. Headlines like "Does Hollywood really think Antonio Banderas is black?" or "Why Antonio Banderas is black" populate the news sections. The truth is that Deadline and Vanity Fair did not suggest that Banderas be black, but "colored."

Acronym. It is an important nuance. "People of color" or POC is a term widely used in the US to encompass all those whose family origins are not found in Europe, the white and Christian Europe that shaped the country during the first migratory waves of the 19th century. It is an upward concept given the growing diversity, especially Latin, and therefore not white, from the country.

What is white? In this peculiar racial ecosystem, more related to the origins and cultural contexts than to the color of the skin, the Spaniards are in an uncertain position. Whites as Europeans or Latinos as Hispanics? The current census does not get us out of doubt, since it includes a specific question for those of "Hispanic", "Latino" … or "Spanish" origin.

Then, he raises another in racial terms, where respondents can be defined as "white," "black," or "native." That is, it is possible to be "Latino" and at the same time "white" (or "black").


Obsession. The controversy, already lived by Rosalia, reveals the obsessive nature of Americans towards the racial issue. Flags could happen as a "person of color", Latin, for a German great-grandson Arkansas farmer, but never for a California deliveryman son of Guatemalan immigrants. His social position, and his racial "privilege", varies according to the public that interprets it.

There are no targets. The breed is first and foremost a social construction with little genetic support. It is White a Kurd, an Iranian, an Egyptian? If you look at the color of your skin, yes. Although few in the US would consider them as such. Antonio Banderas, a person of color, can only be understood from the American prism, where racial relations have played a decisive role in the country's history, relations tinged with slavery, oppression and segregation.

In a context of true underrepresentation of people of color, yes, the controversy has not gone too far.

Image: Francisco López Requena / AP

