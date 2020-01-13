Antonio Banderas nominated for 'Pain and Glory'

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Antonio Banderas is one of those actors who like him. It is very difficult to find someone who says that Flags dislikes, or does not support it. Although his filmography is not full of masterpieces or very award-winning films, the actor from Malaga has always managed to function as a fish in the water in the ocean that is Hollywood.

Consecrating his career in the United States with films like 'Desperado', 'Evita' or 'The mask of the fox', responsible for his jump to the Film Academy was Almodóvar, for whom he worked on films such as 'Labyrinth of passions' or 'Matador'. Banderas was in charge of opening the doors of Hollywood to the new batch of actresses and Spanish actors, and finally the time has come for the Film Academy to recognize his work.

Sony Pictures

Pedro Almodóvar's latest film, 'Dolor y Gloria', has given us back the best of the Manchego filmmaker. Critics have acclaimed the film and the performance of Banderas. So much so that the actor from Malaga won the Best Actor award at the Cannes International Festival. With this role, he has won his 5th Golden Globe nomination (first in the 'drama' category), he has won the grand prize according to the Los Angeles Critics Association, in addition to being nominated for Critics Choice Awards and just got be nominated for Best Actor in the Oscars 2020. Without a doubt, this is the year of Banderas.