         Antonio Banderas joins Tom Holland in the adaptation of 'Uncharted', which is left to the director of 'Venom'

March 2, 2020
Maria Rivera
Recently we had news of 'Uncharted: Drake's Fortune', the film that will adapt the famous video games of Naughty dog that you have confirmed in your cast to Tom holland as a young man Nathan drake Y Mark Wahlberg that will embody Sully. Today, Variety reports that Antonio Banderas will also be in the cast.

After the triumph of 'Dolor y Gloria' and his Oscar nomination for best lead actor, Banderas has recovered his name in Hollywood and we have already been able to verify it in 'The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle' to which his role is added in 'The new mutants', although we don't know what role it will play in'Uncharted'In addition, we know that it will be finally directed by the director of' Venom ', Ruben Fleischer.

Beside Antonio Banderas actresses are also incorporated Tati Gabrielle Y Sophia Ali but it is unknown which characters they will play. However there has been no gap for Nathan Fillion the protagonist of 'Castle'and' Firefly 'will not be Nathan Drake despite his physical resemblance. Allan Ungar He directed in 2018 a short fiction film with Fillion as the protagonist that created expectations, but Fillion is already considered too old at 48.

There is hope in this adaptation of 'Uncharted', as Tom holland He said in his day that the film would resolve the relationship between cinema and video games, although with the director chosen, allow us to doubt. The project is still in production, and the premiere is expected to meet the date scheduled for March 5, 2021.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

