Antonio Banderas, Best Actor for 'Pain and Glory'

That boy who is not the son that his mother expected, that boy who took refuge in the cinema, that young man who seized Madrid in the 80s. That director named Salvador Mallo, left the bowels of his own Pedro Almodovar, is the one who has given his first Goya as Best Actor to Antonio Banderas. He already had one of honor granted in 2014. The Malaga received the award in his own land, especially dedicated to Manchego. One of the most anticipated moments of the night, but it has also turned out to be one of the most exciting.

"(…) If my cardiologist is watching me at this moment, he has to be freaking out, because I have my heart in my mouth. Pedro, we have known each other for forty years, we have passed the move, we have made eight films. I have never had the opportunity to meet a particular filmmaker, or an artist in general, with the loyalty you have to your cinema. You have never been betrayed by anything. I have learned so much from you, not only from the art world and the world of cinema, but of life. There have been extraordinary lessons to attack the characters in a specific way, abandoning me, being different. It could not happen otherwise, I had to meet you to get here. I was nominated, I think you remember , in the first Goya, which were celebrated on the Gran Vía by 'Matador.' The best work I have done with you. You have understood me better than anyone. I hope the circles have not closed and we have the opportunity to continue working together Jan l future.

I have had wonderful companions in this movie, starting with my mother, Julieta Serrano. It's a curious thing: Juliet has been my mother three times. All three have been with Pedro. She is my "almodovarian" mother. With Asier, of course. With Leo, that morning we did that scene I will never forget it, your partner treatment. Nora, Pedro Casablanc … everyone I've worked with in this movie. This has been a very different trip to everything I had done and after all the emotional information that Pedro gave me. Because, when will I have that opportunity again to have the character I am playing directing the movie? It is very strange that this happens. I'm very happy. I am very happy. Especially today because today, January 25, exactly three years have passed since I suffered a heart attack. You have given me this gift to celebrate this new birthday. And not only am I alive but I feel alive. Many thanks"

Let's see if we are lucky February 9 and can pick up the Oscar for giving life to Salvador Mallo.