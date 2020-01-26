Sports

Antoni Daimiel responds to what nobody dares to answer

January 26, 2020
Edie Perez
This Saturday, the questions to Antoni Daimiel in Sports Carousel They have had a very special sense. This last night of kings, the entire program team will overturned in a solidarity auction why no child would run out of his toy this Christmas.

To collaborate with the cause, Carousel Sports bid for several of the objects that were auctioned: some boots from Iniesta signed, a helmet visor Marc Márquez, a pole of Klopp… and even the urn of the BE SER "Nobody knows anything" program, of Andreu Buenafuente and Berto Romero.

An urn that we've filled with awkward questions for Daimiel …Who do you think has less desire for Setién to succeed in Barcelona? What do you think will be the reason why the world ends? Who makes you more funny, Andreu Buenafuente or David Broncano? If you have been unfaithful, would you like to know? Most awkward moment?

