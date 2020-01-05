Sports

Antoni Daimiel responds to what nobody dares to answer about the Magi

January 5, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Antoni Daimiel has responded once again to what no one dares to answer in Sports Carousel. Dani Garrido has subjected him to more rogue and committed questions of all the Spanish radio on the topic of current affairs at this time: their wizards the Magi, which during this night will approach Spanish homes.

During this afternoon their three majesties paraded through all the cities of the country, and tonight they will approach, and Antoni Damiel wanted to give his touch to such a special night. From the best personal anecdotes that have happened to a day like this to its application to the world of sports.

Some of the questions that Antoni Daimiel has had to answer are: Who are for you the 3 wise men of today's world football? Which of the three wise men do you like worse? o If you were one of the wise men … What would you give to Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?, some of these questions plus the wild question that Daimiel never avoids.

