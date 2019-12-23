Antoni Daimiel responds to what nobody dares to answer about … the Christmas lottery

Antoni Daimiel week after week undergoes in Carousel Deportivo the hard test that Dani Garrido and Dani Álvarez prepare him with different and varied themes.

On this December 22, the test could not go on any other subject than the Christmas lottery draw, the most important event year after year on this date. Daimiel, as always, got wet on all the issues raised.

How much have you spent this year on Lottery? If you have not bought a lottery and play at your place of work, what would you do: rejoice over them or not return because of shame? If you were Florentino Pérez, what would be your fat Christmas? What is the worst thing that has ever touched you in a raffle / raffle / timba? Who is for you the current footballer who could be nicknamed … "the fat Christmas"?