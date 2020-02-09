Antoni Daimiel responds to what nobody dares to answer about 'go culé weekly'

Antoni Daimiel has responded once again to what no one dares to answer in Sports Carousel. Dani Garrido He has submitted to the most rogue and committed questions of the entire Spanish radio on the current issue at this time: the bump that Barcelona passes after Messi's response to Abidal's statements.

The Catalans have been attached to the Copa del Rey at the last minute with a goal from Iñaki Williams, which was added to the encounter of the Argentine player with the club's sports director, Abidal. Antoni Daimiel has responded to everything with a touch of humor in Carousel Deportivo de la SER chain.

Some of the questions to which Antoni Daimiel He has had to answer are: How would you define the Barça week? Should Barcelona dismiss Abidal now, in summer or never? Or who was more happy to eliminate Barça in Copa del Rey?