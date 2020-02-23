Sports

Antoni Daimiel responds to what nobody dares to answer

February 23, 2020
Edie Perez
This Saturday, the questions to Antoni Daimiel in Sports Carousel They have had a very special sense. After everything that happened this day with the tremendous whistle in the Camp Nou for the scandal uncovered by the SER Chain as well as the defeat of Real Madrid that leaves him without leadership before the Classic.

The VAR mess, the Champions Day that we leave and the one that comes along with the injury of Eden Hazard.

Some of the questions that Antoni Daimiel has had to answer are: Who gets the worst to the classic?Who is the worst referee of today in Spain? o If they made you the owner of a football club … which young player would you invest all your capital? Do youMbappé, Haaland or Joao Felix?, some of these questions plus the wild question that Daimiel never avoids.

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

