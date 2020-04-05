Sports

Antoni Daimiel responds to what no one dares to answer about … loving in troubled times

April 5, 2020
Edie Perez
This Sunday, the questions to Antoni Daimiel in Sports Carousel they have not let anyone down. The journalist specialized in basketball has had to undergo the Dani Garrido Y Dani Álvarez with total sincerity.

In these times, the relationships and the coexistence predominate at home, that's why Daimiel answered all the test about 'love in troubled times'.

Some of the questions that Antoni Daimiel have had to answer are: Have you ever had ‘Cybersex’ with someone? Do you see possible a ‘Baby-boom’? For what reason do you think there will be more couple discussions? Which member of Carousel would you say that you are using the following ‘apps’ more: Movistar (to watch sports like crazy), Netflix/HBO, an application to exercise, Tinder Y ‘Pornapp’?, were some of the questions that Daimiel had to answer without lying at any time.



