Sports

Antoni Daimiel responds to what no one dares to answer about … boys and girls

April 26, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

Sports Carousel and Antoni Daimiel They have shown that every Sunday they come with more. This time the journalist from Valladolid specialized in NBA continued to entertain all listeners of the SER chain during the weekends despite not having live sports with ‘What no one dares to answer’.

The section that always triumphs week by week in Carousel, starring Antoni Daimiel, that every weekend is subjected to the complicated test performed by Dani Garrido and Dani ÁlvarezThis time, the main theme was boys and girls.

Who do you think has more children: Raúl González, Roberto Carlos, Mike Tyson or Julio Iglesias?, Have you pretended not to get up when your child cries at night ?, Which famous child did you find most repellent ?, What is the worst gift you have received for your child ?.

READ:  Real Madrid contributes "a large donation in health matters" to the Community of Madrid
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.