Antoni Daimiel responds to what no one dares to answer about … boys and girls

Sports Carousel and Antoni Daimiel They have shown that every Sunday they come with more. This time the journalist from Valladolid specialized in NBA continued to entertain all listeners of the SER chain during the weekends despite not having live sports with ‘What no one dares to answer’.

The section that always triumphs week by week in Carousel, starring Antoni Daimiel, that every weekend is subjected to the complicated test performed by Dani Garrido and Dani ÁlvarezThis time, the main theme was boys and girls.

Who do you think has more children: Raúl González, Roberto Carlos, Mike Tyson or Julio Iglesias?, Have you pretended not to get up when your child cries at night ?, Which famous child did you find most repellent ?, What is the worst gift you have received for your child ?.