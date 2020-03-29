Antoni Daimiel responds to what no one dares to answer about … boredom

Sports Carousel has shown that it does not stop during the confinement forced by the coronavirus and continues to entertain all listeners of the Cadena SER during the weekends despite the fact that there is no live sport.

And one of the sections that always triumphs week by week in Carousel is the one that stars Antoni Daimiel. The journalist specialized in NBA undergoes a complicated test carried out by Dani Garrido and Dani Álvarez every weekend in which he 'gets wet' in all the topics covered.

On this occasion, the main theme was boredom, a very common feeling these days in which many people around the world are forced to stay at home.

What do you remember as the most boring day in your life? ¿Who is the most 'flat' partner you have worked with? What moment in sports history would you prefer to see right now?