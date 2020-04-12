Antoni Daimiel and Ignatius Farray respond in a special edition of 'What no one dares to answer'

Antoni Daimiel has undergone a new What no one dares to answer in Sports Carouselhowever this was a special edition and would have a luxury assistant and pair with the great Ignatius Farray, who confessed to being a great follower of the program.

"I am very excited to be here at Carousel Deportivo, I will always remember the day that Butragreño debuted against Cádiz and I was a child stuck to Carousel "

An extra help for a test that commits Cadena SER collaborator, Antoni Daimiel, like no one every weekend. Without soccer or any sport, from Carousel they delve into how the confinement is carried out, trying to reveal what profile of the Cadena SER sports team more in line with naughtier forecasts devised by Dani Álvarez, producer of the program.

What would be the end of the ideal world for Ignatius Farray?What would be a sign that the world is ending for Daimiel? or Who should have had the letters read to him before the events that followed between: Barcelona and Anfield before the comeback, Lopetegui before the World Cup in Russia, or Florentino before selling Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus Turin.