Antoine Griezmann throws himself into exports with his own organization

The striker of Barcelona and the transalpine national team, Antoine Griezmann, avid gamer and already widely known for celebrating some of his goals with the Fortnite emote "Take the L", decides to throw himself into exports with his own organization.

Yesterday, in fact, the talented “le Petit Diable"Announced the birth of a new export organization called, without great imagination, Grizi Esport.

The organization will be managed by Antoine's brother, Theo Griezmann, who will serve as general director of Grizi Esport. At the same time as the announcement, the selections were opened to join the French champion's export organization.

The organization is indeed looking for players of Fortnite, League of Legends, Rainbow Six Siege, FIFA is CS: GO. The organization may well expand in the future but, to begin with, the presence in so many titles shows some degree of ambition.

Griezmann is certainly not the first player to be interested in the competitive world. Before him, others ventured into export with their own projects: Ozil, Gullit, for example; Christian Fuchs (who, simultaneously, also launched a clothing line associated with the team, No Fuchs Given); Piqué and others.

We can not forget the players of our house, involved to varying degrees, like Florenzi is de Rossi with the Mkers, Amelia, Totti, Romagnoli.

If you think you have what it takes to be a champion, you can always try to send an e-mail with your profile to the newly created organization.