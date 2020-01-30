Sports

Antoine Griezmann pays tribute to Kobe Bryant arriving at Camp Nou with his shirt

January 30, 2020
Edie Perez
Last Sunday, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant suffered a helicopter accident and died at the young age of 41. An accident in which eight other people were traveling and in which his 13-year-old daughter Gianna María was also traveling. Nobody survived

This tragedy has caused a lot of impact in the whole world, and above all, in international sport. In the NBA there have been tributes of all kinds to Bryant, which, obviously, will continue to occur.

But also outside the American basketball league. The last to pay tribute to Bryant has been Antoine Griezmann. The Barcelona player went to Camp Nou today with the Kobe Bryant shirt to play the duel against Leganes of Copa del Rey.

And knowing French, it would not be surprising if in the field, whether it be branded or at any other time, had another gesture towards the yellow and purple legend.

