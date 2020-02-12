         'Antlers: Dark Creature' has a new trailer: the director of 'Hostiles' signs one of the most anticipated horror releases of the year

Share it:

It is said that spring the blood alters, and if it arrives with what it promises to be the last sensation in terror, the alteration can be memorable. Guillermo Del Toro produces a story by Nick Antosca, C. Henry Chaisson and Scott Cooper, who also directs the film: 'Antlers: Dark Creature', promises to put the hairs on end.

A monster comes to see me

Does anyone really learn anything about horror movies? Why do people continue to live in lost villages in the middle of forests with everything in favor to be more than cursed? In 'Antlers: Dark Creature', the teacher of a small town in Oregon and her brother, the local sheriff, discover that a young school student hides a tricky secret with will bring frightening consequences.

It is a relief that a production that just received the R rating and that offers a first sleazy look like that of this first trailer has passed the Disney filter, since we are facing a Fox production that, well, you know.

Based on the short story 'The Quiet Boy', by Nick Antosca ('Channel Zero' and guru of the creepypasta), the film will arrive on our screens on April 17 and will be directed by Scott Cooper, responsible for titles such as 'Hostiles' or 'Black Mass: Strictly Criminal'.