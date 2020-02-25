Sports

Anti-corruption investigates for money laundering signings of teams such as Madrid, Atlético and Sevilla

February 25, 2020
The investigated captured young promises of teams like Serbia and Montenegro and they were hired in a Cypriot club that barely paid taxes and from here the transfer was made to European first division teams. Documentation has been requested from a total of eleven first and second division clubs, including Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid and Sevilla.

The investigation has focused on transfers received by players from a well-known representative agency in which a Cypriot club was used to make fictional signings. The proceedings began in 2017 when the Civil Guard learned that two players agents linked to one of the representation agencies with the highest turnover in Europe, they had acquired luxurious homes in the municipality of Calvià on the island of Mallorca.

The investigation found that they had used a complicated corporate framework to hide the true ownership and that these two agents were part of a criminal organization that carried out fictitious signings. with ability to control various football clubs from countries like Serbia, Cyprus or Belgium. In total, the two soccer players agents introduced more than 10 million euros in our country to acquire homes and yachts.

The police proceedings also indicate that in the operation of introducing money to Spain an office played a fundamental role of tax advice based in Malta and with delegations in other countries.

At the moment there are five people investigated and at least twenty others are giving testimony as a witness. The investigation was initiated by the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor and has been directed by the Central Court of Instruction number 3 of the National Court. Dozens of agents of the UCO (Central Operating Unit of the Civil Guard) participated in the police operation.

