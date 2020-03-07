Anthony Mackie wants Samuel L. Jackson in 'Falcon and Winter Soldier'

Share it:

The truth is that we know little about Nick Fury's future role in the Marvel universe. In fact, we don't know very well who the real Fury is and who is with the Skrulls. What we do know is that Samuel L. Jackson stands for success. The highest grossing actor in the history of cinema is a sure bet to win the affection of the fans immediately. Therefore, we do not doubt that the MCU will continue to pull it as a cornerstone. However, we do not know what scope will have his figure as leader of SHIELD in the Marvel series prepared by Disney +.

One of them is 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' ​​and it has been precisely Anthony Mackie in commenting for Extra Tv the possibility of Jackson appearing.

I hope so, I heard that Falcon becomes Sam Jackson (he jokes). It's what I heard, so I hope so. We haven't finished filming yet, so I'm hopeful that he will appear one day and bless us with his presence.

Recall that Samuel L. Jackson already took his role to television appearing in two chapters of 'Agents of SHIELD'. Even with no exact date confirmed, 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' ​​is expectedand premieres at Disney + this same 2020.