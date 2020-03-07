General News

 Anthony Mackie says The Falcon and the Winter Soldier won't feel like a Marvel movie

March 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
Image of Halcon / Falcon in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

The production of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” It is still underway, and although they have already finished in Atlanta, the next stop is Prague, in the Czech Republic, as advanced by Instagram actor Sebastian Stan. Meanwhile, actor Anthony Mackie continues to advance the series.

In a statement for the newsletter of The Hollywood Reporter, the so-called Heat Vision, the actor after the character of Falcon has talked about the shooting experience, advancing that we are facing a type of production very different from what we are used to seeing in the UCM cinema, and of course we should not wait Watch a great Marvel movie divided into 6-8 parts, number of episodes that the Disney + series will have on average.

(The series) will feel different in themselves, because they are shot in a completely different way than movies. I think people will be surprised at how deep and evolved the characters become by having six to eight hours for them, instead of just two hours.

The actor added that fans of the character he plays, Sam Wilson, will see that he finally has an appropriate development after seeing him in many films with supporting roles.

When you are in a team, you play your role. But with this, you really get to see who the characters in their lives are between the movies.

Promotional image of Nick Fury in Spider-Man: Away from Home (2019)

In another interview, Mackie has talked about the possibility of seeing Nick Fury again In the series, something that has been dropped after learning that actor Samuel L. Jackson paid a visit to the series set. However, he reveals that as far as he knows, he hasn't shot anything for the series yet, but he expects it to happen:

Hope so. I heard that Falcon becomes Sam Jackson, that's what I heard, so that's what I expect.

We have not finished filming, so I hope it will appear one day and bless us with your presence.

Hello? 🇷🇴 #BuckytakesEurope

Thanks @delta for getting me to Europe safely… #BuckytakesEurope

Via information | Heat Vision | Extra



