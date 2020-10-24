Anthony Mackie more muscular than ever in the photos from the set

Anthony Mackie Are you really ready to pick up Captain America’s heavy shield in Falcon and The Winter Soldier? He certainly has the muscle to do it, judging by the photos taken on set.

Fans quickly noticed that the actor must have undergone a intensive training to sculpt the body, and indeed his job is not only to provide a solid sidekick for Bucky but also to replace the great hero played by Chris Evans. A difficult legacy to carry on and we will see how Mackie fares in the role of co-star in the new Disney + series.

Interviewed for Entertainment Tonight, the actor stated that the conditions on the set are not exactly ideal, given the numerous safety regulations to which the actors must comply: “They are all very scared of others. The food is bad, because they have to pack it somewhere else and bring it to us in Ziploc plastic bags. That’s disgusting. You own the feeling of living in quarantine, it’s not like living in the NBA bubble, where players have their hairdressers and friends to have fun with“.

Great attention is also given to respect for the social distancing in that of Prague, as Mackie pointed out with irony: “If you’re less than two meters from someone, a little Czech dude comes, sticks you with a stick and tells you you have to get out of there. Yes, it’s tough. “

Sam Wilson’s interpreter also wanted to remember his colleague Chadwick Boseman and revealed some details of his friendship with Sebastian Stan.