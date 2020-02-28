 Anthony Mackie is very excited for the next phase of UCM

Share it:

The actor Anthony Mackie is currently promoting the premiere of the new season of “Altered Carbon” that the protagonist. The other day we received some of his statements in which he ended up talking about the series “The Falcon and The Winter Solder” to highlight the spectacular action scenes that we should expect to see in the series. Now we have new statements that show almost the obsession that the actor now has with the shields.

Some statements, which some are giving him a double reading but that may not mean anything, arise when he says he has visited the set of his sister series "WandaVision", noting that he was surprised to find another generic shield there, which quickly made him remember his Captain America shield. It happened during a time when he was asked if he had received training to learn how to use the shield, to which he responded with this curious revelation:

The funny thing about shield training is that I feel everyone has had shield training. I went to ‘WandaVision’, and there was a normal shield. I stayed in plan, ‘Everyone is getting shield training now!’.

Faced with this comment, the interviewer tells him as a joke that maybe that is the plan of Marvel Studios to replace Chris Evans, to which Mackie replied:

Everyone is going to have a shield with Chris's face on it (laughs).

In this same interview, Mackie comments that he is not intimidated by the fact that “The Falcon and The Winter Solder” It is the one that begins to form the next chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and in fact, claims to be excited by the risks that Marvel Studios is assuming.

I feel that if we are going to fail, we should fail 100%. Do not fail halfway. But it was fun, man. There are so many things that are happening in the Marvel Universe since Disney got involved, and we have a team that supports us a lot. There are Victoria (Alonso) and Louis (D’Esposito) and Kevin (Feige) and everyone else; We always have people we can talk to if we feel that things are not going well. So it has been great. No doubt we have stumbled a few times, but we are going full speed to make these series.

Via information | The Daily Beast