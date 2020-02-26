 Anthony Mackie highlights the action scenes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Share it:

For weeks we have known details of the production of the series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” but those involved in this first series of Marvel Studios at Disney + had not said anything at all. It's not much that comes to us, but at least it's a detail from the mouth of Anthony Mackie, co-star of the series in his role as Falcon with Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier).

During the promotion of the new season of the series “Altered Carbon” From Netflix, Mackie hinted at one of the moments that were seen in the advance of the Marvel series seen during the Super Bowl, that fast scene in which we see him throw the Capi shield against a tree. The actor explains that the series is full of action

It's huge … We only have six episodes but it's a huge project. It is a giant project. You know, it's Marvel, so the stories, the characters… and the action pieces are equally vast.

After these words highlighting the action of the series, and making reference to the interviewer at the time of the spit, Mackie shares his surprise that they let him throw the shield.

I was surprised that they used me because you have a double, a guy who looks like you who is like a gymnast and does all these things. That's when they say: ‘Very well, Anthony, do it’. And I say: ‘Friend, you just saw what this guy did! How are you going to ask me to do that? I was surprised when I saw the Super Bowl trailer and saw that they used me to throw the shield. It's thing is heavy. That thing is that it weighs like 5 kilos. So you stand there with 5 kilos on your arm throughout the day, after a while your shoulder just gives in. So we have pretty good shield launch sequences.

The series will premiere at Disney + this August, compared to the initial date of autumn 2020.

Via information | ComicBook.com