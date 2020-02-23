 Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in new footage of the shooting of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in Georgia

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The filming of the series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” Keep going, remember that it will run until the end of March, and it seems that they are currently in the area of Auburnm, Georgia. The medium Just Jared publishes exclusively new images from yesterday where we can see the main actors Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan walking in the vicinity of a local park.

These images do not offer us much detail about the series, beyond that to have confirmation that the production continues, after finishing in Atlanta and at the gates of moving to Puerto Rico, where in principle they are going to shoot but there is still no evidence of it .

One of the references that hide these images is Samson Development, a company that would be responsible for rebuilding things after him. This is a direct reference Leonard Samson, aka Doctor Samson, a character who played Ty Burrell in "The incredible Hulk" and of which in principle there are no indications that we will see it again at UCM.

Looks like there is another Samson Development sign behind them there (like the one that was caught by @ sweetstephen55 in November)#FalconAndtheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/sfCkMEfNlE – Liz (@MsLizzieHill) February 23, 2020

Via information | Just jared