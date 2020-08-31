Entertainment

Anthony Hopkins jokes about the effects of the quarantine: "Maybe I'm going crazy"

August 31, 2020
Lisa Durant
A few months after sharing the video of playing a piano with her cat during the lockdown, Anthony Hopkins has decided to update the fans on the way in which the quarantine is passing, which reached the 174th day of isolation today.

On August 26, the Oscar-winning actor for The Silence of the Lambs returned to tweet after a 3-month absence from social media by writing “170 days in quarantine and I think I’m still sane.”

In these hours, however, a funny update has arrived: Hopkins has published a video in which he delights in one of his greatest passions, painting, while jokes about his descent into madness. “174 days of quarantine. Tomorrow 175 days of quarantine. And tomorrow ….” says the actor in the post that you can find at the bottom.

Appearing last year in the Netflix movie The Two Popes alongside Jonathan Pryce, Hopkins will return to the big screen next December with Elyse, which will sign his wife Stella’s directorial debut. Furthermore, the actor has already played his part in the thriller The Virtuoso, a project which is currently in post-production.

For more information, here you can find our review of The Two Popes, which we remember having earned Hopkins an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online.

