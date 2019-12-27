Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce stand out in an effective crowd pleaser for Netflix

Share it:

‘The Irish’ and ‘Story of a marriage’ have made the headlines of the original films of Netflix during the last months, but at that time they have also released other titles that deserve our attention. I already spoke to you at the time of Klaus ’, an instant Christmas classic directed by the Spanish Sergio Pablos, and now it is the turn of‘ The two popes ’, the new work behind the scenes of Fernando Meirelles.

Based on the play of Anthony McCarten, ‘The two popes’ responds very well to the concept of crowd pleaser, since everything seems designed to leave the viewer in a good mood instead of offering a sharper view of a key moment in the history of the Catholic religion. That leads to the movie rely almost entirely on the interpretations of Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce, by far the most stimulating of the function.

The bet of ‘The two popes’

McCarten himself has been in charge of writing the script and I would like to stop for a moment to see what his previous works were on the big screen to better understand his approach to the story of 'The two popes':' The theory of everything ',' The darkest moment 'and' Bohemian Rhapsody 'also bear their seal. In all of them a functional review of the real events was offered, importing more the work of its protagonists, for not simply leaving it in their personal brilliance.

In ‘The two popes’ we meet again more of the same on that front, being the biggest surprise that has opted for a lighter tone with a strong presence of comedy. Undoubtedly it is a way of filing the distance that an important part of the public can feel towards the figures of Benedict XVI and Francisco I, choosing to center the axis of the story in the second, of more progressive ideology.

In its own way, that is nothing more than an excuse for not delving into the possible motivations of Ratzinger to retire, since there 'The two popes' stays a little in no man's land justifying his decision as a kind of sudden illumination that the Catholic church needed someone like Bergoglio in command. That is not the movie they wanted to tell us, but it does leave a bittersweet aftertaste because it does deepen the role that Bergoglio has played in the church over the years, while Everything is in the air in the case of Ratzinger.

A functional film

However, what does interest the film is how to show that someone who is about to submit his resignation changes his mind to the point of becoming the new Pope. For this purpose, the character played by Pryce is investigated in the past, showing from his entry into the religious order until the different lights and shadows, the latter especially during the Argentine dictatorship.

There everything is very measured by McCarten not to lighten the importance of the facts but not to highlight them in excess. It is important to maintain that humility that characterizes the character both for a matter of internal logic and to prevent one from distancing oneself emotionally from the proposal, since at the moment of truth that is what will determine the effectiveness of such a proposal.

That leads to tiptoe through some of the toughest problems of the Catholic Church in recent years to give full weight to some differences between the two protagonists that do not take long to seem much more insurmountable than they seem during the first minutes, focused on the election of Ratzinger as Pope.

All this is raised are a solvent and pleasant rhythm on the part of Meirelles, who knows what material he has in hand and does not look for unnecessary tensions, focusing on illustrating the story but never allowing the prime staging of the interpretative. It is true that Pryce seems to have more facilities for having more character development and an attitude that causes greater empathy, but Hopkins quickly overcomes the most negative traits to cause a feeling of closeness comparable.

In short

In the end what raises ‘The two popes’ is a game in which everything is marked by the ability of the viewer to enter it or not. In no case I think we should talk about a great movie, but a curious proposal enhanced by the great interpretations of Hopkins and Pryce. He would have been grateful if they handled a less friendly material, but he already said before that we were before a crowd pleaser and in them it is not about challenging the spectator, but of provoking him an illusion of satisfaction with what he has seen.